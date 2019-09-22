As Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Holding by $8.10 Million; Kanawha Capital Management Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $416,556

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 58,989 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 51,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 25,040 shares to 25,130 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 6,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,972 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 13,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 2.6% or 576,108 shares. Foundry Prtnrs reported 277,781 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bailard invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stock Yards Bank & Tru Company stated it has 46,084 shares. Sector Gamma As holds 1.54% or 175,743 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,470 shares. Lincoln owns 8,561 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp holds 1.08 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 3,302 shares. Community Trust And Invest Com invested 1.68% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farmers & Merchants holds 0.98% or 279,192 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley invested in 33,355 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,300 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 4,775 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Principal Fin Group owns 2.79M shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 631,398 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested in 15,708 shares. Legal General Gru Public Llc accumulated 0.12% or 1.39 million shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.27% or 97,323 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 96,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,005 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 36,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beck Cap Management Llc stated it has 1.59% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $49.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.