As Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Strategic Global Advisors Increased Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Market Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 70,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 72,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.86. About 1.01M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 73,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 326,588 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 252,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 988,955 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estat (IGR) by 290,117 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 29,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,066 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). D E Shaw And invested in 203,174 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Ltd invested in 267,327 shares. Clean Yield Gru Inc, a Vermont-based fund reported 130 shares. 2.23 million are held by Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Sei Investments Com owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 119,048 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport & Com Ltd Com has 276,186 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,558 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 481,264 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,035 are held by Fred Alger Management Incorporated. Patten Gp Incorporated has 1,574 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares to 7,378 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,594 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).