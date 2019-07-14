As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Rose, White Elm Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.86 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 1.22M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36M, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 9,143 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 2,332 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 147,678 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 90 were reported by Assetmark. 631 were accumulated by Guardian Life Com Of America. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 64,865 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1.34M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. United Ser Automobile Association holds 613,258 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 141,429 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication accumulated 0.09% or 106,057 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,300 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Autodesk Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk, Inc. Has Risen 31.3% in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.11% or 788,369 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company reported 3.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Ltd Liability Com reported 140,854 shares. 229,645 are owned by Cohen Steers. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,649 shares. Moreover, Barnett And Com has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,517 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.45 million shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt has 3.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 178,669 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,763 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 198,713 shares. Capital International Incorporated Ca has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,311 shares. City Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 53,145 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,160 shares.