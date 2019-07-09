As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Cut Stake by $1.69 Million; Stonehill Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in P G & E Common (PCG)

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $170.86. About 583,041 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 5.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 37,289 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Invsts Pa reported 106,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 220,000 are owned by Lonestar Capital Management. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street holds 0.01% or 5.82 million shares in its portfolio. Oaktree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.41% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 23 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. Moreover, 683 Ltd has 4.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.59M shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 0.1% or 350,657 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 258,544 shares. Abrams Cap Management LP has 25.00 million shares for 12.5% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co reported 3,427 shares stake. 30,038 were accumulated by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Daiwa Securities reported 9,143 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 410 shares. Inv House Ltd holds 52,130 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 6,109 shares. 183,628 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg Inc. Citigroup invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.24% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 157,162 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 4,558 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co accumulated 168,975 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.63% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 207,010 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc accumulated 2,574 shares. 6 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Lc.

