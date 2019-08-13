As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Its Position by $403,465; Cypress Asset Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $862,773 as Market Valuation Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Limited Com reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 43,141 were accumulated by Cap City Com Fl. Boston Research And Mgmt reported 0.54% stake. Everett Harris & Ca reported 799,243 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 3.68% or 72,195 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 139,750 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 0.9% or 12.71 million shares. 6,995 are held by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Montecito Bancorp & has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan And Com stated it has 19,941 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 303,004 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd owns 3,592 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 0.27% stake. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 144,841 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,932 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 527 shares. Hmi Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 10.39% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). L & S stated it has 5,477 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 332 shares in its portfolio. 1,110 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 9,143 shares. Blair William & Il has 10,997 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,300 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. New York-based Darsana Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 9.77% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).