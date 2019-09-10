As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Has Decreased Stake by $300,902

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $150.38. About 673,706 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 1.34 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53 million for 91.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,370 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ally Fincl Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 1.35M shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.23 million shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 124,090 shares. Da Davidson And reported 82,614 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 377,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% or 510,955 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 90 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 8,051 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 30,479 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.15% or 112,756 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Co reported 120 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 412,450 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 43,100 shares. Woodstock reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 79 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 71,709 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Carlson Capital Lp invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 48,199 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 28,888 shares. 13,207 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 21,224 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 455,675 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 113,614 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 208 shares.