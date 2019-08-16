As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Raised Its Position by $343,480; Destination Wealth Management Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 44320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, up from 5 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.18M shares traded or 70.36% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5231.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 117,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 119,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 2,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25 million shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Is in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Gets More Selective With Web Sellers After Growth Spurt; 10/04/2018 – Brain Armor Announces Distribution at Walmart Inc; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,985 shares to 38 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,531 shares to 52,028 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.