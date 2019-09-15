As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $151.95 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Its Holding by $385,938

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 937,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 486,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.27 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 1,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 25,598 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69M, down from 26,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $379.83. About 37,818 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,485 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 96,448 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt reported 4,214 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated has 8,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,529 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Thematic Prtn Limited Com reported 2.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 443,460 shares. Northeast Consultants stated it has 6,081 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 20,272 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Qs Limited Liability reported 4,772 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.89% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 1.37M shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.05 million for 10.46 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 170 shares. Punch & Inv Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,140 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 35,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8,376 shares. Tobam stated it has 0.06% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 1,601 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 36,308 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,141 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 63 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 46,139 shares. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 101,301 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 1,939 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 22,684 shares to 695,497 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 27,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,083 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).