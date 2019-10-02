As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Hmi Capital Has Increased by $5.56 Million Its Stake; Van Hulzen Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51M, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 953,566 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 158,999 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, up from 141,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 4.17 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 75,685 shares to 4,474 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,822 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Altria Falls 3%" on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Massachusetts bans all e-cigarettes" published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "More deaths linked to vaping, CDC warns" on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust" published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "4 Things You Need To Know About The Potential $200 Billion Altria-Philip Morris Merger" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

