As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Rose, Tekne Capital Management Has Raised by $31.29 Million Its Position; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Holding Has Boosted by Granahan Investment Management Inc

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 214.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 201,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11 million, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 65,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,422 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 336,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 65,406 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Ltd Company owns 2,169 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 91,000 shares. Axa holds 0.41% or 680,709 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,000 shares. Blair William & Il holds 10,997 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 9,787 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 695,673 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ameriprise Financial holds 1.32M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 1,845 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 1.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 775,475 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 16,400 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co reported 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Llc owns 1.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 788,435 shares. L S Advsrs holds 5,477 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk, PTC get bull on catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IGV, ADSK, EA, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ADSK, SNA, FOXA – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk +7.7% on Subscription-driven beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 7,884 shares. Inc owns 14,165 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 8,837 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 24,800 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.56M shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Co has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Seizert Cap Prtn Lc stated it has 63,145 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 11,000 are owned by Psagot Invest House Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Parametric Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 37,071 shares. Eqis Cap Management accumulated 15,747 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 36,935 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aeri Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22,747 shares to 34,676 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 38,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,404 shares, and cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST).

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Douglas Dynamics Announces CEO Transition Plan NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.