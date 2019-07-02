As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Rose, Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Ami Asset Management Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) Increased by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (LGND) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 18,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 82,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 253,011 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 689,374 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, ADI, CTSH, ADSK: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Three Eye-Catching Metrics From Autodesk’s First Quarter – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 128.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion LP holds 0.02% or 11,724 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,390 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 39 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 0.21% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 147,678 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Co holds 332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.04% or 1.37M shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 2,151 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 59,176 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 49,811 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 2.58 million shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,191 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand nabs economic rights to skin infection candidate from Novan for up to $32M – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ligand Pharmaceuticals Is Having a Bad Day – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.29, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,584 shares to 92,162 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,577 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.