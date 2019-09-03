As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 217,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 179,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, down from 397,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares to 715,798 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 13,079 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 485 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 341,865 shares. Boston Lc holds 41,415 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,580 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited reported 9,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 80,694 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9.02M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Df Dent holds 0.23% or 120,334 shares in its portfolio. Omni Prns Llp has 6.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Leuthold Group Incorporated stated it has 36,821 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Exact Sciences, Pfizer and Guardant Health – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Celgene, Gilead, Vertex, Sarepta and Regeneron – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Autodesk Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Software stocks drop after Autodesk warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,950 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 94,160 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 91,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company reported 6,409 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 8,910 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 30,479 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.24% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1,527 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 355,114 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 216 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 527 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 12,804 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nomura has 209,815 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).