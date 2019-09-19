As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Stake; Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 77.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 94,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 27,040 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.72M, down from 121,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3,842 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 55.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 419,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 334,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.48M, down from 753,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 89,292 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,580 shares to 53,700 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 190,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.51% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). One Trading Limited Partnership has 4,613 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brandywine Managers Llc invested 0.44% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ftb Incorporated invested in 14 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 714,099 shares. 693 are held by Next Fincl Gru Incorporated. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.23% or 228,312 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0.09% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. Amer And Management Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 2,387 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 74,351 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,682 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 49,330 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 92.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 368,323 shares to 700,100 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).