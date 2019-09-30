As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Duquesne Family Office Decreased Position by $1.22 Million; As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Valuation Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 7,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 23,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 82,713 shares to 632,704 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Fed Corp by 111,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,599 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 46,403 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. 391,228 were reported by Clark Gru. Principal Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 319,831 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 14,777 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 537 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 213,691 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 10,023 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 61,274 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 163 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 88.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 29,955 shares. 36,300 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd. Argent Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,514 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,387 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 242 shares. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 18,336 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oakbrook Limited Company holds 228,312 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 218,413 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.34% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,962 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 36,987 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.58 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 652,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).