As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position by $38.75 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Stake in Unitil (UTL) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 30,067 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 24,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 30,146 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Ord by 46,002 shares to 169,923 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,456 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,997 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hennessy Incorporated has 41,298 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,083 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. The California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.34% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). 20,446 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). James Investment Rech Inc has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 3,870 shares. 237,731 are owned by Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,250 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 84,539 shares. Aqr Cap Lc has 21,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,973 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smith Salley And Associates has 2,493 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn reported 949,372 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 38,890 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 12,804 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 510,955 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 4,690 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.