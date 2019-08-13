As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Holding by $1.69 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.66 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 99,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 84,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $183.49. About 1.01 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,917 shares to 2,058 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 13,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,412 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 81,824 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natixis reported 23,133 shares. Sandler owns 48,920 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 1.13 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability reported 2,500 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Commercial Bank has invested 0.97% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 5,794 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 26,325 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 28,313 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,266 shares. Fort LP accumulated 11,597 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 1.08M shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,000 shares. Btim Corporation invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 9,575 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 20,173 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 182,109 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 276,186 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,619 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Asset One Limited accumulated 106,057 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 587,113 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 427,529 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 20,790 were reported by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Legal & General Public Ltd owns 1.32 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership invested in 5.28% or 1.60M shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 372,601 shares.

