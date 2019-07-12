As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $1.69 Million; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $5.26 Million as Shares Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 95,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 365,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,440 shares. Illinois-based Old Republic has invested 1.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 294,817 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Macquarie Limited reported 115,487 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 19,694 shares. D E Shaw owns 25,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Intl Gp Inc accumulated 41,382 shares. International Inc Ca reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mirae Asset Glob has 17,048 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kidder Stephen W invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 71,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Inc reported 0.14% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.35M for 36.23 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares to 315,543 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $29.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72M for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

