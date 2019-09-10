As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Position by $499,432; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.66 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 229,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.65M, up from 210,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $214.35. About 11.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 23,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 842,088 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,785 shares to 40,011 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,029 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 1,455 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc owns 1,865 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ltd Liability accumulated 103,174 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 1.78M shares. Palouse Mgmt Inc reported 18,550 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Llc stated it has 20,836 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security National Tru holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,650 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 2.52 million shares. Bouchey Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 23,400 shares. Fca Tx holds 5,645 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,650 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 136,660 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers stated it has 21,367 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc reported 5.16% stake.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,384 shares to 11,096 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Putnam Investments reported 2,017 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 516,602 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 4,441 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Inc reported 131 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 1,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. British Columbia holds 58,359 shares. 11,724 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp. Arizona State Retirement System reported 64,631 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 2.15M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth owns 1,110 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 1,333 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,373 shares. 18 were accumulated by Jnba Finance Advsrs.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.54M for 91.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.