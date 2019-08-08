As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Holder Contour Asset Management Lowered Holding by $7.89 Million; Jackson Square Partners Lifted Holding in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by $6.65 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 170,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 100,219 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 2.71M shares traded or 53.31% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.78M for 115.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,130 were accumulated by Invest House Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson And Com holds 82,614 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd reported 133,209 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 66,051 shares. L S Advsrs Inc invested in 5,477 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 4,772 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Axa reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 6,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highland Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 242 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Gru Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

