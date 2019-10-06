As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Duquesne Family Office Lowered Its Stake by $1.22 Million; National Asset Management Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.28 Million as Valuation Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 7,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 23,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 13,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 361 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,649 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.18% or 200,522 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 243,584 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,116 shares stake. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 18,490 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.08% stake. Lone Pine Limited Liability Com holds 4.04% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Company holds 0.11% or 23,591 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smithfield Co has 526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Montag A And Assoc owns 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,892 shares. Oppenheimer Communications, New York-based fund reported 4,974 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.83M for 89.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,450 shares to 40,150 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,004 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,980 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 315 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 6,512 shares. 1,258 are owned by Fragasso Gp Inc. Nordea Management Ab has 170,390 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 19 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Com accumulated 500,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 2,076 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gp Inc Llc has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

