As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Rose, Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Stake by $30.39 Million

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 2,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 84,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 932,632 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 1.93M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife: I Am A Buyer Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 121.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.12% or 821,126 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 29,123 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company holds 36,182 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.22% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10,800 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dsc Advsrs LP reported 1,655 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Montag A Assoc Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kbc Nv invested in 249,342 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Koshinski Asset owns 1,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,047 are held by Atria Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Art Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W Communication reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,366 shares to 12,795 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.