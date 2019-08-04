As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Position by $44.18 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $20.05 Million as Stock Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 122.17% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 9.27M shares traded or 160.78% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 05/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs in Northern New Jersey Following Severe Winter Storm; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Incorporated Buys New 1.4% Position in FirstEnergy

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr accumulated 2.15 million shares. 137,842 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Iowa-based Btc Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 446,622 shares. 44,967 were reported by Stephens Grp Ltd. Clear Harbor Asset Llc invested in 6,005 shares. Victory Cap invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.57M shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 13,000 shares. National Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jennison Lc invested in 3,866 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,999 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 14,131 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1,454 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 80,819 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,930 are owned by Whittier Tru Communications. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt holds 57,943 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Lc owns 2.65M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 50,422 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 174,800 shares. 785,751 are held by First Tru Advisors Lp. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 185,831 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.12% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 128,211 shares. Allstate invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.1% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 0.14% or 389,006 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JCP&L Names Ronald Crocker as External Affairs Consultant – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.