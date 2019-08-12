As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Holder Brown Advisory Has Decreased Its Stake by $872,805; Advisors Asset Management Position in Valero Energy (VLO) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,824 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 83,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 689,741 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.34M, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 428,060 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 113.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Comm Incorporated New York reported 5,880 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Regions Financial Corp accumulated 59,016 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,326 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma invested in 781,666 shares. Everence Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,626 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 2,660 shares. Alps Advisors owns 3,999 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 20,696 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sandy Spring Bank owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 39 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 142,769 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 13,000 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 48,344 shares to 304,579 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 385,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9,411 shares to 20,151 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

