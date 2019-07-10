As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $23.25 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Declined, Provident Investment Management Has Lowered by $428,281 Its Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66M, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.01 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 705,102 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 1,433 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 377,422 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed invested in 0.14% or 372,601 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.28% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 883,252 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 83,623 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stoneridge Prtn Ltd has 12,395 shares. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 6,424 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 20,790 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc reported 59,380 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Patten Group invested in 0.11% or 1,574 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,527 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 129.81 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares to 572,088 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Meritage Port has invested 0.67% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation holds 23 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 455,896 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.38% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 142,100 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 124,649 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com has 73,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polen Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 7.56 million shares or 4.72% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 7,505 shares. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,066 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Valley Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.1% stake. Chase Invest Counsel holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 35,198 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

