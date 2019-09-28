As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $340,524; Stone Run Capital Stake In Corning (GLW) Was Lifted

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 4,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 2,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 169.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 60,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 95,826 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 167 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd owns 72,194 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,330 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 21,322 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 7,763 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 1,589 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 878,378 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,692 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 52,900 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,285 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 186,209 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 6,582 shares. Winslow Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.39M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 922,234 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADSK February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl has 635 shares. First City owns 19,300 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.51M shares. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Smithfield holds 0.02% or 5,612 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Freestone Capital Ltd stated it has 8,646 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 327,685 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 43,244 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co holds 11,071 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv Management Incorporated reported 7,147 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 17, 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Just In: Corning Stock Upgraded – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning cuts sales outlook for optical, display units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.