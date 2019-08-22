As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Upped Position by $24.03 Million; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 465,079 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 75,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 82,747 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,154 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. 160,498 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 36,255 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Co Ma reported 6.38 million shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1.28M shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12,585 are owned by Principal Financial Grp. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vermont-based Birchview Lp has invested 0.6% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 75 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited (Trc). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 525,571 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company invested in 1.31M shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,607 shares. 12 West Management Lp owns 158,700 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ATRA – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48,393 shares to 67,373 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 9,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.