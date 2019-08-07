As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Holder Pdt Partners Decreased Its Stake by $4.99 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Has Upped Its Inogen (INGN) Stake by $534,850 as Share Value Declined

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 32,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 159,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 191,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $144.19. About 992,039 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 21.62% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 2.45M shares traded or 339.71% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 21,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 40,626 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 17,071 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated accumulated 2.06% or 157,640 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 1,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 197,769 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 29,762 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 77,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cambrex leads healthcare gainers; Titan Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Preview: Inogen – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INGN, PODD, TPC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 73,254 shares to 198,713 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 631 shares. Natl Pension Service has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 20,790 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,032 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Com owns 3.17M shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 308,661 shares. 4,409 are owned by Oppenheimer & Co Inc. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 106,671 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 949,372 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,692 shares. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability has 5.63% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).