As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Has Lifted Position; National Investment Services Lowered Sealed Air (SEE) Holding by $637,928

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 155,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.87M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $10.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 15.55 million shares traded or 726.32% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 914,289 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,830 shares to 188,522 shares, valued at $335.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 601,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 822 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation owns 442,547 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.17% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 184,747 shares. Sit Investment holds 0.24% or 49,295 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% or 4,409 shares. 2,169 are owned by Magnetar Limited Liability Company. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 288,268 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 0.7% or 83,623 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 4,772 shares.

