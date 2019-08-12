As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed by $1.61 Million Its Position; S&T Bank Trimmed Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.92 Million as Market Value Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 10,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 377,422 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 387,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.12 million shares to 4.25 million shares, valued at $107.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 29,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

