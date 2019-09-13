As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined, Hmi Capital Has Upped Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $8.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 280,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 563,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38 million, up from 283,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 2.19M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.1. About 1.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,336 shares. Old Financial Bank In stated it has 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.07% or 47,588 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 23,117 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,607 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 284,377 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Llc owns 94,329 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 10,277 are held by Cipher Cap L P. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc owns 12,714 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.