As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered by $38.75 Million Its Stake; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Value Rose, Reik & Co Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91M, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 33,158 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 30,435 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.15% or 4,354 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,993 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 183,628 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 186,034 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Capital Management Lc invested in 160 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In owns 8,910 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 30,479 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 113 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 9,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 189,709 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 3,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72M for 131.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc accumulated 271,630 shares. 107,410 were reported by Calamos Ltd Co. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 94 shares. 163,509 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Bowen Hanes Communication owns 780,012 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,003 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 3.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Edgestream LP has 0.73% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Swiss Bankshares holds 1.68M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 8,695 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.67% or 28,000 shares. 2,920 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 367,674 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.37% or 67,195 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $129.21M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

