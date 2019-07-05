As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Rose, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $23.25 Million; Ares Management Stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Trimmed by $6.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 572,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,382 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 835,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 54,454 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs reported 49,295 shares. Steadfast Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 856,469 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Ltd Partnership has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 30 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100 are held by Research & Mngmt. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 6,461 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 42,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 39,293 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 179,291 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,583 shares. 788,435 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc. Everence Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Patten Gp reported 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $71.67M for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.53 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.