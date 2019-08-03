As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Increased Position; Augustine Asset Management Upped Its Position in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) as Share Value Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 17,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 147,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, up from 130,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead

