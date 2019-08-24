As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Upped by $407,030 Its Position; Hawk Ridge Management Increases Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 156.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 126,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 207,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 37,759 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares to 429,282 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 280 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 63,425 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 10,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 15,923 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 54 shares stake. 1,997 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested in 2,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Ltd Liability Co reported 12,400 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested 0.13% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 66,233 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,390 shares. 2,781 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 35,213 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corp De.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,735 shares to 152,751 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 88,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,026 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).