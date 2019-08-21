As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Holder Reliance Trust Cut Its Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $3.46 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 4.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.58. About 199,009 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Everett Harris Ca holds 0.12% or 232,341 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 15,886 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Edgar Lomax Va invested in 0.84% or 612,500 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 129,436 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.13% or 1.79 million shares. Salient Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.19 million shares. Alabama-based Welch Group Limited has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.7% or 104,604 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2,419 shares. 244,891 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Co.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.95 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Ca accumulated 0.47% or 12,675 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 3,032 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 1,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc invested 0.44% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Logan Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10.60M shares. Curbstone holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 15,200 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In accumulated 8,910 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 58,532 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 31,015 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp owns 1.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 788,435 shares. Glob Thematic Prns Limited invested in 267,327 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 705,102 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.