As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Hmi Capital Has Upped Its Position by $5.56 Million; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Holding by $3.24 Million as Shares Rose

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.47. About 52,633 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 78.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 57,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 15,884 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, down from 73,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.58M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Which EU goods will be hit by tariffs? – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “One Analysts Sees Big Gains From Airlines Flying the Friendly Skies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 5.82 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW) by 19,545 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,598 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 5,193 shares. Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Profund Advsr Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,476 shares. Glendon Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 253,693 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca reported 33,790 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.76 million shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md has 56,975 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% or 17,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 98,916 shares. 698,727 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. Strategic Advisors Lc reported 30,657 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 62,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 362,413 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp reported 3,080 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 353,626 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oz Mgmt Lp invested 1.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westwood Holding Group stated it has 23,139 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 26,512 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 14,920 shares. Darsana Capital Partners Ltd Partnership reported 1.68M shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 180,566 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 136,061 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Advisers Lc owns 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 20,895 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.94 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 8,549 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Autodesk a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.