As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, White Elm Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increases Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN)

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 63,510 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.17M are held by Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Com. Selz Llc has 45,300 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 56,710 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 113 shares. Meritage Grp Inc LP stated it has 1.60M shares or 5.28% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.57M shares. 18,143 were reported by Pitcairn. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 3,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nadler Gru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Rmb Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 3,042 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 34,316 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 355,114 shares. Everence Mgmt invested 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Trends: Stealing A Known Off-Priced Playbook – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citi Trends Issues Statement Regarding Macellum Director Nominations – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi Trends -7.8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Macellum Issues Letter to Stockholders of Citi Trends – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.