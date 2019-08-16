As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut by $403,465 Its Stake; Take (TTWO) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.46 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.23. About 1.23M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 1.42 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 21,141 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners has 254,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 860,592 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 84,329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sei Invests has 170,856 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 96,000 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 5,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability holds 61,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 109.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Inc Ny has invested 0.22% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 705,102 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 216 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 13,199 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 1,336 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,032 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 63,120 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 2.99M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 324,626 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.05% stake. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 12,451 shares. Invest House Ltd has 0.88% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 52,130 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 59,016 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alps Advsr accumulated 3,999 shares.