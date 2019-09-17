As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hmi Capital Boosted Holding; Needham Investment Management Position In Kvh Inds (KVHI) Was Raised

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 30,494 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade Concerns Continue to Weigh on Markets – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 5,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 9,508 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge accumulated 6.85 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cwm Ltd Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 340 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,473 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has 20,255 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cornerstone Incorporated invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 379 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 0.06% or 3,143 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Financial Counselors invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Aperio Ltd accumulated 76 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) or 1.19 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 1,491 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Communications has 0.01% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 39,786 shares. 570 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Brinker Cap accumulated 67,693 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 37,230 shares. State Street reported 299,721 shares. 21,291 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. White Pine Cap Limited Liability stated it has 27,600 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Portolan Cap Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 450,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio.