As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake; Fragasso Group Holding in Visa (V) Has Increased by $648,336

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,413 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,000 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 0.14% or 1,336 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Enterprise Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,042 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 2,284 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Limited Liability Com holds 207,010 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,533 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company reported 30,570 shares. Principal Fincl owns 2.24 million shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.36% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gsa Prtn Llp owns 9,787 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 320,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32M for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 81,552 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,010 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insurance Enterprises invested in 1.81% or 474,086 shares. Moreover, Price Capital Mngmt has 1.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 6.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 418,444 were reported by Bluestein R H And Com. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 13,875 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.6% or 32,944 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.02% or 1,440 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment reported 23,557 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 690,193 shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 755,289 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 15,866 are owned by Fort Ltd Partnership.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.