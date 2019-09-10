As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Raised Its Stake; Advisors Preferred Position In Pepsico (PEP) Was Has Upped

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 42,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.29. About 701,066 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 1.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 20,920 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 1.96% or 353,105 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gfs Advsr accumulated 18,975 shares. 100,162 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,205 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 2.83 million shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 15,196 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr Inc accumulated 0.39% or 67,700 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.23M shares. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 295,876 shares. The New Jersey-based American Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for August 28, 2019 (Updated) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.