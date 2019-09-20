As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Cut Stake by $321,750; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 165,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77 million shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.52M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 66,386 shares to 181,340 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 194,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $582.92M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

