As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Trust Co Of Vermont Upped Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $399,098

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,486 shares. East Coast Asset Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,171 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1832 Asset Lp has 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 635,960 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 33,755 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Co. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Company Bank holds 0.25% or 133,449 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Services Inc owns 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,203 shares. Hilltop stated it has 3,860 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 22,928 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.49% or 9,084 shares. Texas Yale reported 8,337 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 0.04% or 2,200 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Llc invested in 10,658 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 10,331 shares to 337,979 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,161 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

