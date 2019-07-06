As Auto Data Proc (ADP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $328,335; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Declined, Intrust Bank Na Has Increased Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 11,529 shares. 30,605 are held by Markston Ltd Liability Corp. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 2,110 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd. Voya Ltd Liability accumulated 166,849 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc owns 1,790 shares. 44,473 were accumulated by Carderock. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,484 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 30,513 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Piedmont Inv has 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 64,253 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 2.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Texas-based Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.43 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The owns 78,420 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 32,865 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company invested in 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Co accumulated 82,931 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 583,500 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 86,200 shares. Franklin has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.25 million shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp accumulated 112,172 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 239,076 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 24,155 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 167,299 shares. Bluemountain Capital Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

