As Auto Data Proc (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $328,335; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $13.17 Million; Market Value Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60M, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $515.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

