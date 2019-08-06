As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Value Rose, Nea Management Company Raised Holding by $2.19 Million; Renaissance Technologies Lowered Its Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) by $1.75 Million as Shares Declined

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 578,406 shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 218,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 235,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 4.79 million shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Lc accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 23,332 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 2.04 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 165,451 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Co holds 29,989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 2.10 million shares or 0% of the stock. 263,092 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Magnetar Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 126,632 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,012 shares. 468,600 are owned by Icon Advisers. 369,392 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hap Trading Limited Liability invested in 39,036 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 931,559 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 160,000 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 148,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Xperi Corp.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

