As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $306,204; As Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Stock Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised by $4.65 Million Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 186,744 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 211,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The hedge fund held 278,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 67,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Chuy’s Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 105,203 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Largest Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ILJIN SNT, Files Proxy Circular and Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia’s CEO Glickman Spills Tidbits For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation & has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.33% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Swiss Savings Bank holds 30,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 17,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 100 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Pnc Fin Services Group Inc holds 0% or 1,081 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 12,500 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 480 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Inc has 0.03% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 9,000 shares. 196,074 were reported by Cortina Asset Management Lc. Wells Fargo Mn has 45,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Grp has 12,672 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

More notable recent Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Small Business Optimism Index Rebounds in July: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chuy’s Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chuy’s Gets a Much-Needed Profit Boost – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chuy’s: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 7.66 million shares to 10,810 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 5,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,151 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI).