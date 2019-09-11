As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Price Rose, Nea Management Company Increased Its Stake by $2.19 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $307,881 as Market Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 1.93M shares traded or 93.91% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 737,315 shares traded or 61.73% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (AUPH) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.33M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.