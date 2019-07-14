As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Price Declined, Nea Management Company Has Upped Position by $2.19 Million; Camelot Portfolios Cut Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Share Price Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 229,442 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 215,503 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 301,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Architects holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 16,200 were accumulated by American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc. D E Shaw And accumulated 5.70 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Whittier Trust reported 21,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,805 shares. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% or 4.52 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0.03% or 489,948 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bard Assocs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

