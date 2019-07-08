As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Price Declined, Nea Management Company Has Raised Position by $2.19 Million; Mednax (MD) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Its Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 149% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, up from 7,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 127,381 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 215,276 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5,559 shares to 4,972 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 31,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,210 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).